Saturday, October 14, 2017
AP Top News at 12:52 a.m. EDT
2017-10-13
The Latest: Trump cuts off insurers, rattling health market
The Latest: Canadian ex-hostage says extremists killed child
Trump’s blow to ‘Obamacare’ jolts health consumers, politics
Teams report first progress against wine country wildfires
Texas couple survives being stranded 6 days in rural Utah
Keuchel strikes out 10, Astros beat Yanks 2-1 in ALCS opener
Trump won’t pull out of ‘worst’ Iran nuclear deal _ for now
Weinstein rebukes continue, brother says business continues
Las Vegas gunman targeted responding police, jet fuel tanks
Twitter turns over ‘handles’ of 201 Russia-linked accounts