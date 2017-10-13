Open
Close
Friday, October 13, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top International News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

AP Top International News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

Couple described as adventure-seekers are free from captors

Boeing and Airbus sales of planes to Iran safe for now

Iran’s president: Nuclear deal ‘stronger’ than Trump thinks

Family freed returns to Canada, says 1 child killed

Local official: 100 IS fighters surrender in Syria’s Raqqa

Israeli PM ’embraces’ Trump’s call on Iran nuclear deal

600 migrants rescued; fears rise of new surge from Libya

Amid Trump ambiguity on NKorea, is US practicing for war?

Hostage release not a cure for long-damaged US-Pakistan ties

‘Star Wars’ fantasy? Cubans doubt US sonic attacks claims

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.