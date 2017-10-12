Trump to bash Iran, argue nuclear deal not in US interests

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say President Donald Trump plans to deliver a broad critique of Iran in a speech declaring that the 2015 nuclear deal is not in America’s national security interests.

The speech is set for Friday afternoon at the White House.

The officials say Trump’s speech will outline specific faults in the accord but also address an array of Iran’s troubling non-nuclear activities. Those include its ballistic missile program, support for Syrian President Bashar Assad, Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement and other groups that destabilize the region.

The officials were not authorized to publicly preview the speech and spoke on condition of anonymity. They said that Trump will not call for a re-imposition of nuclear sanctions but urge Congress to pass legislation that will complement a new U.S. approach to Iran.