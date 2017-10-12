The Latest: University reviews police policy after shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Texas Tech police officer (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Texas Tech University will do an external review of its police department’s policies and procedures following the fatal shooting of an officer while he was booking a student at the campus police station.

University President Lawrence Schovanec said Thursday that the review is part of an effort to improve safety and security at the Lubbock campus, including for campus police officers.

Hollis Daniels III, the student who was being booked on a drug possession charge Monday, is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of the officer, Floyd East Jr. Investigators say Daniels was searched but managed to pull a gun at the police station.

Authorities say East had performed a wellness check on Daniels and arrested him after spotting drugs and drug paraphernalia in Daniels’ room.

10:55 a.m.

A police chief says a Texas Tech University student accused of killing a campus police officer was searched at some point but still managed to have a gun on him while being booked on a drug charge.

Lubbock police Chief Greg Stevens said during a news conference Thursday that 19-year-old Hollis Daniels III was searched after Texas Tech police officer Floyd East Jr. came to his dorm room Monday on a welfare check. He didn’t explain how Daniels could have had a gun on him after being taken to the campus police station.

Police say Daniels wasn’t in handcuffs while East was booking him on a drug possession charge and that Daniels pulled a handgun, fatally shot East and escaped. He was captured within two hours and is charged with murder.

Online jail records don’t indicate whether Daniels has an attorney.