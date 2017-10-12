Roughly 13 million watched opening of Burns’ Vietnam War doc

NEW YORK (AP) — Roughly 13 million people saw the first episode of PBS’ documentary on the Vietnam War, the biggest audience for a PBS program since the finale of “Downton Abbey” in March 2016.

The 18-hour documentary series produced by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick is another example of people experiencing television on their own terms. The Nielsen company said an estimated 31 percent of TV viewers taped the premiere and watched it later, and 2 million people streamed it online. The first episode premiered on Sept. 17.

Nielsen did not have viewership estimates for the series as a whole.

Burns said it was a tremendous honor that so many people had watched.