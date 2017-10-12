Here’s this week’s winner for Salute to Service. Nominate your First Responder or Military member today.

This week’s hero of the week is Logan Doering nominated by his wife, Jennifer.

I talked with Jennifer…take a listen.

“My husband is my absolute hero. He joined the Missouri National Guard while he was in high school, and he has done so well in it. He deals with things like riots and major flooding. And he always comes out with a smile on his face and always wants to help people. I love him, and everyone who is friends with him does too.”

Congratulations, Logan! Thank you for all you do.

Bo

