Hamas leader says deal reached with rival Fatah on Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The leader of Hamas says his group has reached an agreement with the rival Fatah party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after Egyptian-brokered talks about the terms of control of the Gaza Strip.

Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement that details would be announced in Cairo later on Thursday.

The Islamic militant Hamas evicted Abbas’ Western-backed Palestinian Authority from Gaza a decade ago, leading to a crippling territorial and political split among Palestinians. Abbas oversees autonomous enclaves in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Hamas and Fatah officials held two days of talks in Cairo this week about a Palestinian Authority return to Gaza.

Repeated reconciliation attempts have failed since 2007.

Sticking points include control over the arsenal of Hamas’ armed wing and the fate of thousands of Hamas public servants.