AP Top Science News at 1:13 a.m. EDT
2017-10-12
Another El Nino problem: More carbon dioxide in air
Volcanoes on ‘Ring of Fire’ remind Asia of its seismic peril
SpaceX launches communications satellite, lands booster
NASA using asteroid’s close flyby to test warning network
Russia postpones launch of cargo ship to space station
Trump nominates AccuWeather CEO to head US weather agency
Rare photos by early NASA astronauts being auctioned off
Women’s health docs say Trump ignores birth control science