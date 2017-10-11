The Latest: Trump renews feud with NBC, raises license issue

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is renewing his feud with NBC News, and this time he’s raising the possibility of challenging broadcasting licensing for broadcast outlets.

Trump writes on Twitter that with all the “Fake News” coming out of “NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License?”

The Federal Communications Commission oversees the renewal of licenses for broadcasters.

Trump has been pushing back against a recent NBC News story that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson considered resigning during the summer and that Tillerson had called Trump a “moron.”

___

6:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is charging that congressional Democrats “want MASSIVE tax increases & soft, crime producing borders.”

He says in a series of tweets that Republicans will press for “the biggest tax cut in history & the WALL.”

That’s a reference to the U.S.-Mexico border wall that Trump’s long pushed.

Trump also says “it would be really nice if the Fake News Media would report the virtually unprecedented Stock Market growth since the election. Need tax cuts.”

He says if Congress delivers on the tax overhaul he’s seeking, the Wall Street and economic indicators such as new hiring in America “will grow by leaps and bounds.”

___

3:46 a.m.

President Donald Trump will pitch his tax plan as a boon for truckers in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania — the latest stop on a cross-country tour.

The White House says Trump will speak before roughly 1,000 people, including lots of truckers, against a backdrop of big rigs at an air plane hangar. Trump is promoting a plan that would dramatically cut corporate tax rates from 35 percent to 20 percent, reduce the number of personal income tax brackets and boost the standard deduction.