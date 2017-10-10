No redo on Weinstein groping investigation halted in 2015

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City prosecutors say they didn’t have enough evidence to prove a model’s claim movie producer Harvey Weinstein groped her in 2015. Even if they changed their minds now, it would legally be too late.

Police investigated Ambra Battilana Gutierrez’s allegation as a possible case of forcible touching. In New York, there’s a two-year time limit for bringing the misdemeanor charge.

Gutierrez said the movie magnate grabbed her breasts during a meeting in his Manhattan office on March 27, 2015.

The decision by the Manhattan district attorney’s office is getting new scrutiny since a dozen women told The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine Weinstein sexually harassed or sexually assaulted them in various locales.

A Weinstein spokeswoman says “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied.”