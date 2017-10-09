The Latest: Trump praises Cowboys owner on NFL protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is praising Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for his stance against players protesting during the national anthem.

Trump is on Twitter offering a “big salute” to Jones, who Trump says “will BENCH players who disrespect our Flag.”

Trump writes that National League Football players should “Stand for Anthem or sit for game!”

Jones said Sunday, “If we are disrespecting the flag, then we won’t play.”

Earlier Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence left an Indianapolis Colts game in protest after about a dozen San Francisco players kneeled during the anthem. Trump tweeted later that he had told Pence to leave if any players kneeled.

Trump rekindled the on-field protests just over two weeks ago when he said any NFL players who kneeled during the anthem should be fired.

___

7:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump says Vice President Mike Pence’s attendance at a 49ers-Colts game this weekend was “long planned.”

Trump’s comment on Twitter Monday appears to respond to questions about whether Pence’s brief attendance at the NFL game was a political stunt. Pence left the stadium after some San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem.

Trump tweets that Pence “is receiving great praise for leaving game after the players showed such disrespect for country!”

The former Indiana governor flew in to Indianapolis so he could watch Peyton Manning’s jersey retirement ceremony. But he did not stay long. Around kickoff, Pence wrote on Twitter that he left because he would not “dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”

___

7:17 a.m.

President Donald Trump is tweeting that U.S. policy on North Korea has been unsuccessful, and that America has given “billions of dollars” and received nothing in return.

Trump’s recent tweets on North Korea have prompted questions about whether the president is leaning toward military action. On Saturday, Trump said U.S. “negotiators” were made to look like fools and “only one thing will work.” One prominent Senate Republican, Bob Corker, told The New York Times that he is concerned that Trump could set the U.S. “on the path to World War III.”

On Monday, Trump tweeted: “Our country has been unsuccessfully dealing with North Korea for 25 years, giving billions of dollars & getting nothing. Policy didn’t work!”