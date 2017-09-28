Whiffle Ball: MLB sets strikeout record for 10th year in row

Major League Baseball hitters have once again swung — and missed — into the record book.

For the 10th straight year, MLB batters have set the mark for most strikeouts in a season. They did it Wednesday, raising the whiff total to 39,168. That topped the 38,982 who fanned in 2016.

The final game of the day was at Dodger Stadium and, fittingly, the last out came when Los Angeles closer Kenley Jansen got San Diego’s Jabari Blash to swing at strike three.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has fanned the most often, 204 times. He’s also hit 50 home runs, helping MLB set a record for the highest homer total in a season.

Boston ace Chris Sale leads all pitchers with 308 strikeouts.

With four days left in the regular season, the Milwaukee Brewers top the majors with 1,537 strikeouts. The AL West champion Houston Astros have the fewest at 1,050.