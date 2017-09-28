Officials praise gang roundups in US, Central America

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities in the U.S. and Central America say they have indicted thousands of violent street gang members since March, including a powerful MS-13 leader.

The 3,800 arrests were to be announced Friday in Miami, where Justice Department officials are meeting with attorneys general of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The brutal gang has roots in the U.S. and Central America. Authorities say the indictments show that cooperation among the countries is paying off.

MS-13 has become a prime target of the Trump administration amid its broader crackdown on immigration. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited El Salvador in July to learn more about the gang’s operations. It’s one way he has worked to advance Trump’s agenda even as the president continues to publicly criticize him.