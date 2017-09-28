Malaysia bans all citizens from traveling to North Korea

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia has banned its citizens from traveling to North Korea as the country faces increasing diplomatic pressure over its weapons programs.

The foreign ministry announced the ban in a statement Thursday and said it would last until further notice.

The statement cited North Korea’s missile tests and related developments. North Korea has been targeted in recent months by stricter sanctions and increasing diplomatic pressure, with Kuwait and Mexico expelling its envoys in recent weeks.

Since July, North Korea has launched its first intercontinental ballistic missiles, has flown midrange missiles over Japan and has detonated its sixth nuclear test.

Malaysia is one of its few remaining diplomatic partners even though bilateral tensions briefly escalated after the North Korean leader’s estranged half-brother was killed at the Kuala Lumpur airport in February.