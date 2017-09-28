JingleFest’s Old Dominion Record Heartfelt Thank You To Fans

Us and a flame resistant @jimmykimmel @jimmykimmellive A post shared by Old Dominion (@olddominionmusic) on Sep 28, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

The date has been set! JingleFest 2017 presented by Miller Light at Family Arena December 9th where Old Dominion will take the stage. We’re obviously psyched about it so I thought I’d share a cool video that the boys posted on Wednesday.

“To our fans. It is an unbelievable moment when we walk on stage and we just see a sea of people that have been waiting for us. Thank you for showing up like you do, for making our music a part of your life.” They said. “This is just the beginning.” We agree. Purchase your JingleFest tickets here and get ready to strap in for an unforgettable night along with LoCash, Walker Hayes, and Delta Rae! – JT

@iamholleman