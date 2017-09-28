Indonesian official: More than 120,000 flee Bali volcano

BALI, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian disaster official says more than 120,000 people have left the region around the Mount Agung volcano on Bali, fearing it will soon erupt.

Nyoman Parwata, an official at the disaster mitigation agency’s command post in Bali, said Thursday the number of evacuees has swelled to about 122,500.

The volcano has been at its highest alert level since Friday, sparking a massive exodus of villagers.

An exclusion zone around the mountain extends as far as 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from the crater in places but officials say people farther from the volcano are also leaving.

Agung last erupted in 1963, killing more than 1,100 people, and remained active for about a year.