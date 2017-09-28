APNewsBreak: Pipeline firm gives $15M toward security costs

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The company that built the Dakota Access Pipeline is giving North Dakota $15 million to help cover the costs of policing extensive protests of the pipeline.

A spokesman for Gov. Doug Burgum told The Associated Press on Thursday that Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners has wired the money.

North Dakota already had borrowed $43 million to cover law enforcement costs for the protests, which lasted months. The state this week also got a $10 million grant from the U.S. Justice Department to help pay some of the policing bills.

ETP had a longstanding offer to help cover some costs, but former Gov. Jack Dalrymple had declined. He said it was unclear whether the state could legally accept it.

Gov. Doug Burgum has long said he was open to the offer.