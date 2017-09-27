Trump heads to Indiana to sell tax plan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying to build momentum behind his plan to overhaul the nation’s tax system in hopes of reviving his moribund legislative agenda in Congress.

The president touched down in Indiana Wednesday, hours after the White House and congressional Republicans released a framework for making sweeping changes to the tax code.

That includes slashing the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent and creating three individual tax brackets with rates of 12 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent, with a recommended surcharge on the very wealthy.

Trump will be selling the plan in a speech at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon. The tax push is increasingly critical for the president after repeated attempts to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law failed.