Scott McCreery is engaged AND Brad Paisley likes to make bad Dad jokes.

Kane Brown started singing after being encouraged by Lauren Alaina AND Brothers Osborne get their faces carved in a corn field.

Dierks Bentley and Sheryl Crow teamed up for Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke.