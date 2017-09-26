Arkansas officials seek immunity in Duggar privacy lawsuit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas officials are seeking immunity from being sued for releasing decade-old information about a sexual abuse investigation involving Josh Duggar and four of his sisters.

The Duggar sisters filed a lawsuit in May against the city of Springdale and Washington County, Arkansas, alleging officials breached their privacy by giving a celebrity magazine investigation documents that revealed their identities.

City and county officials have asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed, arguing that they qualify for immunity from being sued and that the information released was public knowledge.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports that Judge Tim Brooks held a hearing on the case Monday and is expected to issue a written order soon.

The siblings were on the “19 Kids and Counting” TLC reality show.