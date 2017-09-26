10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. ‘DEAD AS A DOORNAIL’

That’s how GOP Sen. John Kennedy of La. describes his party’s latest push to repeal and replace ‘Obamacare,’ which Republican leaders abandoned, lacking key votes.

2. PUERTO RICO HURRICANE DESTRUCTION GETS TRUMP’S ATTENTION

The president announces plans to visit the U.S. territory and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where storms demolished much of the infrastructure.

3. WHERE WOMEN WILL FINALLY GET DRIVING PRIVILEGES

Starting next summer, women will be allowed to get behind the wheel in Saudi Arabia, where they have faced arrest for driving.

4. VA: PRIVATE HEALTH CARE MONEY MAY RUN OUT

Weeks after receiving $2.1 billion in emergency funds, the private-sector Veterans Choice health care program may need additional money to care for hundreds of thousands of veterans.

5. WHOSE PRIVATE EMAILS DRAW FIRE

Six people close to the president — including Jared Kushner — used private email accounts to discuss White House matters, news reports say.

6. WHITE HOUSE PLAN WOULD SLASH CORPORATE TAXES

The proposal would cut the corporate rate from 35 to 20 percent and double the standard deduction for many Americans.

7. 10 FACE CHARGES IN COLLEGE BRIBERY SCHEME

A top Adidas executive, four assistant coaches and others are accused of using hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence star athletes’ choice of schools, shoe sponsors and agents.

8. COLLAPSED MEXICO SCHOOL RAISES QUAKE CODE QUESTIONS

Authorities look into whether construction of an apartment atop the two-story school was partly to blame in the deaths of 26 people.

9. EQUIFAX CEO RETIRES AFTER BREACH

Richard Smith may still receive $18.4 million in retirement funds, even though the credit reporting agency suffered a hack that exposed sensitive personal information of 143 million Americans.

10. HOW TWITTER PLANS TO LET YOUR THOUGHTS TAKE FLIGHT

The social networking service says it’s experimenting with a 280-character limit for tweets — doubling the current length.