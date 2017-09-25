Trump campaign associates to talk to House intelligence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House intelligence panel will interview two of President Donald Trump’s associates behind closed doors this week as congressional committees step up their investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone and former staffer Boris Epshteyn will talk to the House panel. Stone confirmed his interview, which will be held Tuesday. Epshteyn also will speak to the committee this week, according to a source familiar with the interview. The person declined to be named because the panel’s meetings are private.

The interviews come as the House and Senate intelligence panels are looking into the meddling and scrutinizing the spread of false news stories and propaganda on social media. The Senate Intelligence committee will speak to officials from Twitter on Wednesday, also behind closed doors.