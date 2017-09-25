The Latest: Travel ban on North Korea largely symbolic

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s travel ban (all times local):

___

2:50 a.m.

North Korea hasn’t reacted yet to newly announced U.S. travel restrictions, but they are largely a symbolic measure for the North Asian country already under severe sanctions because of its nuclear weapons program.

Most or all of the North Koreans living in the United States are based at the country’s diplomatic mission to the United Nations.

The restrictions in the proclamation President Donald Trump signed Sunday include the suspension of all immigrant and non-immigrant visas for North Korean nationals.

South Korean analysts believe, though, the U.S. measure wouldn’t target North Korean diplomats.

Certain North Korean individuals are banned already due to sanctions.

North Korea does not allow its ordinary citizens to travel abroad except in special cases, like jobs that bring in foreign currency or participation in sporting events.

___

2:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation imposing strict new restrictions on travelers from a handful of countries, including five that were covered by his expiring travel ban. Administration officials say the new measures are required to keep the nation safe.

The indefinite restrictions apply to citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and North Korea. As part of the presidential proclamation signed Sunday, the U.S. will also bar the entry of certain Venezuelan government officials and their immediate families.

The changes will take effect October 18.

The announcement came the same day that Trump’s temporary ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries was set to expire, 90 days after it went into effect.