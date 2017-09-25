Myanmar police: Insurgents killed 28 Hindu women and boys

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Police say they have discovered at least 28 slain Hindu women and boys in two mass graves in Myanmar’s conflict-torn northern Rakhine state. The government blames Muslim insurgents for the killings.

Myanmar Border Guard Police Maj. Zayar Nyein in northern Rakhine says the graves were discovered Sunday and contain bodies of 20 females and eight males. Police said all eight were boys, including six under 10 years old. Zayar Nyein says authorities believe there are more.

Police blame the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army insurgent group, or ARSA. Security forces say the bodies are among about 100 Hindus missing since ARSA attacked at least 30 police outposts Aug. 25.

A government crackdown that followed left more than 200 Rohingya Muslim villages burned and sent at least 420,000 Rohingya fleeing into Bangladesh.