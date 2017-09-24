‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ dethrones ‘It’ with $39M debut

NEW YORK (AP) — The R-rated spy comedy “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” has taken over the top spot at the North American box office with an estimated $39 million debut.

The 20th Century Fox release pushed the Stephen King sensation “It” into second place in its third week of release. But “It” still continues to pull in record crowds. With $30 million over the weekend, “It” is now the highest-grossing horror film of all time, not accounting for inflation, with $266.3 million thus far.

The unexpectedly strong performance of “It” may have slightly hurt the opening of the “Kingsman” sequel.

The “Lego Movie” spinoff “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” was further off expectations. “Ninjago” debuted with $21.2 million. It was the second “Lego Movie” spinoff of the year, following February’s “The Lego Batman Movie.”