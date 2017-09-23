Soul singer Charles Bradley dead at 68

NEW YORK (AP) — Powerful soul singer Charles Bradley has died after battling cancer. He was 68.

Bradley died on Saturday. His publicist says in a statement that Bradley had been diagnosed last fall.

Discovered later in life, Bradley was known as the “Screaming Eagle of Soul” for a fiery, raspy style that evoked his idol, James Brown. He once worked as a James Brown impersonator under the name Black Velvet.

Recording on the Daptone label, Bradley’s first album was released in 2011 and his last, “Changes,” in 2016.