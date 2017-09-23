FCC head: Storms teach lessons on emergency communications

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The head of the Federal Communications Commission has been to Texas and Florida in recent weeks to learn what lessons hurricanes Harvey and Irma have to offer about how to improve the nation’s emergency communication systems during natural disasters.

Ajit Pai says his agency — working with Congress and state and local officials — can translate those lessons into policies that ensure communications networks and 911 systems remain reliable during disasters.

Recent hurricanes have already spurred action on legislation that had sat dormant in the Senate since the House of Representatives passed it in January.

Last week, senators unanimously passed the Secure Access to Networks in Disasters Act, known as the SANDY Act. It requires that cellphones work on other carriers’ networks during an emergency.