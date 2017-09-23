Saturday, September 23, 2017
AP Top Political News at 12:00 a.m. EDT
2017-09-23
Some Trump supporters grumble in battleground Michigan
EPA removes waste at Texas toxic sites, won’t say from where
US flies mission north of DMZ, sends message to North Korea
Damage in Puerto Rico strains relief efforts by agencies
US first lady to Invictus athletes: ‘Bring home the gold’
Trump points to Iran missile test in criticizing nuke deal
Price to stop private plane use on business during review
Trump trying to turn around GOP holdouts on health bill
The Latest: US showing North Korea its military might