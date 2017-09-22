Spain makes new arrest in Barcelona attacks investigation

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Interior Ministry says that a man has been arrested for alleged links to the extremist cell in the attacks in Barcelona and a nearby town.

The ministry said Friday that the 24-year-old suspect of Moroccan origin purchased materials for explosives in his name and he provided vehicles for the cell members.

The suspect is the fifth person to be arrested in the investigation. Three, including the latest suspect, are in custody and two others have been freed but remain under investigation.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the van attack in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas district and the vehicle and knife attack in the coastal town of Cambrils that killed 16 people on Aug. 17-18.

Eight members of the extremist cell died or were shot dead by police.