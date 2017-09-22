LISTEN: Make a Little Love Week

Not enough love in the world? Bud and Broadway want to make a little! With the recent hurricanes, earthquakes and politics, Bud and Broadway present: Make a Little Love Week! Call Bud and Broadway every morning at 6:50 and share how you or someone you know is makin’ a little love! You don’t have to fly to a foreign country and volunteer to save the world…we’re looking for simple acts of kindness! It could be as easy as holding the door for a stranger, calling your mom or picking up the Starbucks tab for the car behind you!

