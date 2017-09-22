Kyle Busch takes pole at New Hampshire in 2nd NASCAR playoff

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Kyle Busch turned a lap of 135.049 mph to win the pole Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Busch took the top spot for the second straight week in NASCAR’s version of the playoffs. Busch dominated early in the postseason opener at Chicagoland Speedway until miscues on pit road sent him to a 15th-place finish.

Kyle Larson, who won the pole in July at New Hampshire, joins Busch on the front row. Larson was second in the first Cup race at the track.

Playoff drivers took 13 of the top 14 spots. The 16-driver field is sliced to 12 after next weekend’s race at Dover.

Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. fill out the rest of the top five. Truex won last week’s race at Chicagoland.

___

More AP Auto Racing: http://racing.ap.org/