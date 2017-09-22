First lady set to embark on first solo trip outside US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is set to take her biggest step yet as first lady. She’s leading the U.S. delegation to an international sporting event in Toronto for wounded service members, her first solo trip representing the U.S. without President Donald Trump at her side.

Saturday’s daylong stop also includes a brush with British royalty.

Mrs. Trump is scheduled to meet with Britain’s Prince Harry, who founded the Invictus Games in 2014.

She’s also meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and delivering remarks at a reception for the nearly 100 U.S. athletes participating in the weeklong Olympic-style competition. Mrs. Trump will also attend Saturday’s opening ceremony.

The first lady accompanied Trump on all his international trips this year. Saturday will be the first time she crosses the border alone.