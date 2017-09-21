Martha Stewart, others to attend women’s empowerment event

NEW YORK (AP) — Some famous friends will be on hand for Mika Brzezinski’s latest “Know Your Value” event.

Martha Stewart, Sarah Jessica Parker and Jane Pauley are among those expected Oct. 30 for an all-day conference at Manhattan’s Grand Hyatt hotel.

“Know Your Value” is based on the best-selling book by the co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

The mission is to develop an “empowered community” for women in their personal and professional lives. Others who have appeared at “Know Your Value” gatherings include Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand of New York, Rachael Ray and Brooke Shields.

Brzezinski published her book in 2011 and started the “Know Your Value” movement three years later.

The Oct. 30 event is in partnership with NBCUniversal News Group.