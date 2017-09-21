Justice Ginsburg surprise speaker at Jewish new year service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a surprise guest speaker during services for the Jewish new year in Washington. Ginsburg told a group of worshippers Wednesday evening that she believes being Jewish helped give her empathy for members of other minority groups.

Ginsburg spoke at services for Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year, which began Wednesday evening and which Jews continue observing Thursday. The service she attended was organized by Sixth & I, a historic synagogue that hosts a range of Jewish and cultural events. Worshippers were not told ahead of time she’d be speaking.

Ginsburg is one of three Jewish justices on the nine-member Supreme Court. Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan are also Jewish, and Breyer spoke at services organized by Sixth & I last year.