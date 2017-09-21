Investigators: Pilots erred in Pence plane’s skid at airport

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators have cited failures by the pilots of a plane that overran a runway at LaGuardia Airport last year while carrying then-vice presidential candidate Mike Pence.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s report on the Oct. 27 runway overrun was released Thursday.

The plane carrying the Republican and 47 other people touched down in the rain and slid sideways. It stopped in a field of arrestor beds off the end of the New York City runway. No one was injured.

The NTSB says when the pilot failed to land within the first third of the runway he should have executed a go-around maneuver. It says once on the runway the captain and the first officer performed opposing maneuvers to control the plane.

The NTSB says the charter flight operator has addressed the safety issues.