Education Secretary DeVos uses private plane for work travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos uses a private jet to fly around the country to tour schools and attend other work events.

Education Department Press Secretary Liz Hill says in a statement to The Associated Press that DeVos travels “on personally-owned aircraft.” The arrangement comes at “zero cost to U.S. taxpayers,” as the secretary does not seek or accept any reimbursement for the flights.

DeVos, a school choice advocate, is married to Dick DeVos, the heir to the Amway marketing fortune. Her family has spent millions of dollars over the years financing Republican initiatives and candidates.

The issue of Cabinet secretaries’ travel came under scrutiny on Wednesday when Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price faced an outcry over his use of chartered private flights for government business.