Open
Close
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top U.S. News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

AP Top U.S. News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

The Latest: Trump speaks with Puerto Rico governor

GOP health bill offers provisions aimed at helping 2 states

Police chief: ‘A lot of concerns’ after shooting of deaf man

Michigan official faces key hearing in Flint water case

Excitement bubbles up at BYU as caffeinated soda now on sale

Girl hit by foul ball at Yankees game gets game’s attention

Sleep apnea went undiagnosed in engineers in 2 train crashes

Civil rights commission: Discrimination risk in city fines

Powerless: Puerto Rico faces weeks without electricity

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.