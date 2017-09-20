Trump’s jabs set up 1st big US-Iran talks of his presidency

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States and Iran will have their highest-level interaction of Donald Trump’s presidency. It will come just a day after Trump delivered a blistering attack on the Islamic Republic and the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

Amid strong signals Trump could walk away from the nuclear accord next month, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will attend an EU-hosted meeting about the agreement at the United Nations on Wednesday. The closed-door gathering is expected to be contentious, and its lead-up has been marked by Washington and Tehran trading increasingly harsh barbs.

A year ago, such a get-together would have been considered routine. In the current environment of animus, however, it is anything but.