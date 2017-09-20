Ivanka Trump discusses her postpartum depression

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump is talking about her experience with postpartum depression in a new interview.

The senior White House adviser made the comment in an interview with “The Dr. Oz” show. Trump says that with “each of my three children I had some level of postpartum” and calls it a “very challenging emotional time for me.”

Clips from the interview, set to air Thursday, were shown on “Good Morning America” on ABC on Wednesday.

The first daughter also talks about her work on policy issues, including the economic empowerment of women.

Trump has been in New York this week, conducting meetings with foreign officials on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. She has sought to focus on a targeted set of issues, including family leave and workforce development.