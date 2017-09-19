Open
Close
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Home » Entertainment News » Jedidiah Bila departs ABC’s ‘The View;’ no replacement named

Jedidiah Bila departs ABC’s ‘The View;’ no replacement named

NEW YORK (AP) — Conservative commentator Jedediah Bila has announced her departure from ABC’s “The View.”

Bila made the announcement on Monday’s program, saying she was leaving to work on a new book and had “a lot of opportunities” to consider.

Bila served as the chat panel’s resident conservative. Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar both sent Bila off with kind remarks even though they noted that their opinions are often on the other side of the political spectrum.

ABC has not announced a replacement for Bila, who joined the show last year.

Bila was a contributor to Fox News prior to joining “The View.”

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.