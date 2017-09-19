Japan deploys missile interceptor near recent flight path

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is moving a mobile missile-defense system on the northern island of Hokkaido to a base near recent North Korean missile flyover routes.

Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Tuesday that a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 interceptor unit is being deployed at the Hakodate base on southern Hokkaido.

The relocation comes days after a North Korean missile was test-fired last week that flew over southern Hokkaido and landing in the Pacific off the island’s east coast — a second flyover in less than a month. The PAC-3 was brought from another base on Hokkaido.

Four others of Japan’s 34 PAC-3 units, largely used to defend the capital region, have been relocated to southwestern Japan recently after Pyongyang warned of sending missiles toward the U.S. territory of Guam.