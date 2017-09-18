Banks lead US stocks modestly higher in afternoon trading

Banks and other financial companies led U.S. stocks modestly higher in afternoon trading Monday, on course to add slightly to the market’s gains from last week. Industrials companies also rose, while utilities lagged the most.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,502 as of 2:30 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,333. Both indexes closed at record highs on Friday. The Nasdaq composite added 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,454. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 10 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,442.

BANK ON THIS: Investors sent shares in banks and other financial companies higher. Citigroup added $1.75, or 2.5 percent, to $70.79, while Regions Financial rose 33 cents, or 2.4 percent, to $14.08.

INDUSTRIALS RALLY: Several industrial companies were also among the big gainers. Caterpillar climbed $2.45, or 2 percent, to $123.82. Parker-Hannifin rose $3.45, or 2 percent, to $173.14.

STRONG DEFENSE: Aerospace manufacturer Orbital ATK soared 22.2 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Northrop Grumman for $7.8 billion. Shares in Orbital gained $22.18 to $132.23. Northrop added $7.48, or 2.8 percent, to $274.51.

DONE DEAL: Silver Spring Networks surged 24.1 percent after the energy networking platform provider agreed to be acquired by Itron in a deal the companies valued at $830 million. Silver Spring shares gained $3.13 to $16.13. Itron climbed $2.85, or 3.9 percent, to $75.65.

TOY TROUBLE: Mattel and Hasbro slumped following published reports saying that Toys R Us may file for bankruptcy protection before this holiday season. Mattel slid 94 cents, or 5.9 percent, to $14.92, while Hasbro fell 84 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $94.01.

ON THE RADAR: Investors were looking ahead to the latest two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which was set to begin Tuesday. Traders will be listening for indications on the timing for the next rate hike and when the Fed might start shrinking its multitrillion-dollar stockpile of bonds. Forecasters expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged and stick to plans to raise rates in December. Traders also will be monitoring President Donald Trump’s speech at the United Nations on Tuesday.

BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.24 percent from 2.20 percent late Friday.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 10 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $49.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, dropped 2 cents to $55.60 in London.

METALS: Gold fell $14.40, or 1.1 percent, to $1,310.80 an ounce. Silver slumped 55 cents, or 3.1 percent, to $17.16 an ounce. Copper added 2 cents to $2.97 a pound.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.66 yen from 110.88 yen on Friday. The euro weakened to $1.1931 from $1.1938.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Global stock markets were mostly higher. In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 0.3 percent, while France’s CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent. London’s FTSE 100 added 0.5 percent. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.3 percent, while Seoul’s Kospi gained 1.3 percent. Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.4 percent. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.