Legal defense fund created for Michael Flynn in Russia probe

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The family of former national security adviser Michael Flynn has established a legal defense fund for him as he is scrutinized by investigators looking into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

Flynn’s brother Joe Flynn and sister Barbara Redgate on Monday announced the Michael T. Flynn Legal Defense Fund , citing the “enormous expense of attorneys’ fees and other related expenses.”

According to its website, the fund will accept contributions from U.S. citizens and permanent residents only.

Flynn tweeted Monday that he’s grateful for the fund and appreciative of the support.

Investigators are looking at a wide range of Flynn’s actions, including foreign contracts and payments, and whether he lied to officials.

Since leaving the administration, Flynn has been living in Rhode Island and has opened a new consulting firm.