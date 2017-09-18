German nationalist party presents anti-Islam platform

BERLIN (AP) — The nationalist Alternative for Germany party is insisting that Islam is incompatible with democracy as Germany’s election campaign enters its final stretch.

Co-leader Alexander Gauland told reporters Monday that, in his party’s view, “Islam is also a political doctrine” and as such “is incompatible with a free democratic order.”

He says “in this respect, it is not a part of Germany.”

Gauland, whose party is on track to enter parliament for the first time in Sunday’s national election with about 10 percent support in recent polls, says it wants to prevent the “Islamization of Germany.”

He also says the party wants a ban on minarets and public calls to prayer from mosques, a ban on headscarves for teachers and students, and for imams to lead prayers only in German.