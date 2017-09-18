EU Chamber warns China: Open economy faster or risk backlash

BEIJING (AP) — A foreign business group is appealing to China to move faster in carrying out promises to open its state-dominated economy and warns that inaction might fuel a backlash against free trade.

Beijing faces mounting complaints from Washington and Europe about barriers in industries from finance to medical equipment while its own competitors have largely unfettered access to foreign markets.

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said in a report Tuesday that Beijing is backtracking in some areas, including by reducing access to its legal services market.

It appealed to Chinese leaders for changes in fields from aerospace to cosmetics including opening more industry segments, easing limits on foreign ownership stakes in companies and simplifying regulation.

The chamber’s American counterpart and other groups have issued similar appeals.