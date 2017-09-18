Elvis Costello, Lana Del Ray headline Leonard Cohen tribute

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elvis Costello and Lana Del Ray will headline a tribute concert for singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen in November to mark a year since his death.

Cohen’s family announced “Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen” on Monday. The concert to be held in Cohen’s native Montreal is scheduled for Nov. 6, a day before the anniversary of his death at age 82.

Cohen’s son Adam says in a statement that he sees the concert as a fulfillment of his duties to his father “that we gather in Montreal to ring the bells that still can ring.”

Adam Cohen will also perform at the show. Feist, Philip Glass, k.d. lang and members of The Lumineers will join him on the bill.