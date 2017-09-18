Banged-up Redskins not getting Cravens back this season

The banged-up Washington Redskins won’t have Su’a Cravens for the rest of the season after putting the 22-year-old safety on the reserve/left squad list.

Cravens left the team before Week 1 while contemplating retirement. The Redskins had a month to decide what to do with the 2016 second-round pick and opted to rule him out this season.

In a statement, the Redskins say they “sincerely hope that Su’a uses this time away from the club to reflect upon whether or not he’d like to resume his career in the National Football League in 2018.”

Washington could have used Cravens with so many injuries in the secondary going into its game Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

______

For more NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL