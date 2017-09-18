Tuesday, September 19, 2017
AP Top Technology News at 12:52 a.m. EDT
2017-09-18
The person named most dangerous online might surprise you
Study: 4,500 deaths a year from high Europe diesel emissions
Roku aims to raise $252 million with IPO
Intel, Waymo, expand self-driving car collaboration
Dem senator tells Trump “grow up” after potshot at Clinton
Man sentenced for trying to sell satellite secrets to Russia
Saudi authorities pressure Snapchat to block Al-Jazeera
State, federal authorities proposing new rules on Equifax
15K Montana students returning to school after cyber-threats