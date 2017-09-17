Talk of the Town – St. Patrick Center and St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness

St. Patrick Center provides opportunities for self-sufficiency and dignity to people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Individuals and families build permanent, positive change in their lives through safe and affordable housing, sound mental and physical health, and employment and financial stability. St. Patrick Center’s mission has not changed in 35 years. We’ve learned a lot and we’re nimble, so we’ve adapted and innovated to work better and smarter. Living out our core values of Trust, Ownership, Collaboration and Innovation, St. Patrick Center is a hand UP, not a hand out. We don’t enable homelessness. We assist people with changing their lives.

St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness is committed to impacting ovarian cancer survivorship by promoting awareness of early warning signs and standards of care, funding ovarian cancer research, and supporting survivors.

WHO WE ARE

SLOCA is a 501(c)3, tax-exempt organization established in 2002. WHAT WE DO

SLOCA works to increase awareness of ovarian cancer in five ways:

Volunteers staff health fairs, festivals and the Working Women’s Survival Show. Trained speakers make presentations on ovarian cancer to small and large groups of women and men. Through the program Survivors Teaching Students: Saving Women’s Lives, survivors tell their stories to medical students, nurse-practitioner and physician-assistant students, and resident doctors in the St. Louis area. SLOCA funds a grant for research in the area of ovarian cancer each year through the Foundation for Women’s Cancer (formerly called the Gynecologic Cancer Foundation). SLOCA’s annual grant has ranged from $25,000 to $50,000. FWC evaluates the applications and awards the grant. From 2005-2013, SLOCA has given $280,000 to research grants. Every two to three years, SLOCA brings in national medical experts to speak to cancer patients, survivors and caregivers for an ovarian cancer survivors’ course. In 2016, the course was co-sponsored by the Cancer Support Community of St. Louis. SLOCA also provides gift bags to newly diagnosed patients, and its members participate in support groups and fund-raising walks.

