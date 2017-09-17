Rhino horn is smuggled from South Africa in trinket form

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Conservationists say some criminal groups that include Chinese nationals are processing rhino horns into powder and trinkets in South Africa before smuggling it to Asia, a developing trend that could make it harder for law enforcement agencies to intercept trafficked horns.

TRAFFIC, a wildlife trade monitoring network, said in a report released Monday that recent investigations by South African police discovered “small home workshops” where rhino horns are cut into small pieces, beads and bracelets, or packaged as powder for export.

Julian Rademeyer, a report co-author, says some consumers in Asia, primarily China and Vietnam, want an intact rhino horn, while some are prepared to accept it in trinket form.

Rademeyer says: “If someone walks through an airport wearing a necklace made of rhino horn, who’s going to stop them?”